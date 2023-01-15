Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 566,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,599,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.31% of American Water Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

