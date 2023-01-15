Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 37,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $95,175,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

