451,339 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 451,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $49,856,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of 3M as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

