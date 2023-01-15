Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.