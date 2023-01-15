Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 921,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.