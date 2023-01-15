Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $125.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

