Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

PANW stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -281.47, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

