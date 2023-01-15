Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.