Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $224.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

