Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 85 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 383,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,008,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 84.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 18,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $248.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.