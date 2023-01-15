Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

