Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,990 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.