The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $224.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

