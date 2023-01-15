Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 464 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,491 shares of company stock worth $3,165,962. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
DRI stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
