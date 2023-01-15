Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Lowered by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises about 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

