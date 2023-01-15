Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.56 and a 200-day moving average of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

