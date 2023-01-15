Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $89.32 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

