Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 1,478 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

