Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,829 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 247,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

