Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $259.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.