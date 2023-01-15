Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

