25,265 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,265 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 26,999 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 102.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 594,049 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 18.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

