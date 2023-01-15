Triumph Capital Management Increases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 264.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,276,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a report on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.