Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

