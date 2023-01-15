Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $6,621,324 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

NYSE EW opened at $78.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

