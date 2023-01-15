Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 67 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $216.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

