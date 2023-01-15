Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOE stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

