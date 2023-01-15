Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 28,400 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.3 %

KDP stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

