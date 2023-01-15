Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 774 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $335.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $433.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.