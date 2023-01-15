5,107 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $143.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

