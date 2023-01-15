Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,940 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

