Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $332.97 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

