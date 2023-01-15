Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.97 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.