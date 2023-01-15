Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $259.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average is $220.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

