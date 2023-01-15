Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 60,357 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $80,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $259.82 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $279.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average of $220.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

