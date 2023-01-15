Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,729 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $753.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $858.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $718.99 and a 200-day moving average of $666.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

