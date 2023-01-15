Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 571,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 31,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 15.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,829,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after buying an additional 506,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 51,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.