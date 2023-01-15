Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Shares of SYK opened at $259.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average is $220.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

