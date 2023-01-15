Assetmark Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

