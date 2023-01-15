Assetmark Inc. Buys 9,736 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

PNC stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $224.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

