NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NKE opened at $128.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.