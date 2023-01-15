Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

