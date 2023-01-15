U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $162.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

