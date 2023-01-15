Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $452,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

