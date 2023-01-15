Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $5.15 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

