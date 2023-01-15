Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,136 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AGCO by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 70.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

