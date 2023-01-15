The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

