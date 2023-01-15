Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $331.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

