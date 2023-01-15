Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 13,921 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,687 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.