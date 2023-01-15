The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

